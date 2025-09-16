Multiple people killed, more than a dozen injured in White County on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed multiple and left more than a dozen injured.

According to White County Sheriff Steve Page, a vehicle was headed northbound on Highway 111 when it hit another car, lost control and then went across the median into oncoming traffic at the O’Conner Road exit.

The vehicle then collided head on with a van full of people that included adults and children.

According to the preliminary report from THP, 76-year-old Stanley Stewart, 29-year-old Bethany Beachy, an unnamed 2-year-old and 22-year-old Braden Chaphe were killed in the crash.

