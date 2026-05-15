2 arrested after Franklin armed robbery, hotel standoff

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after police said they robbed a Franklin gas station at gunpoint and then barricaded themselves inside a nearby hotel room for hours.
According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Murfreesboro Road. Police said the suspects held a store clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
Investigators quickly determined the suspects had gone to a nearby hotel, where they barricaded themselves inside a room.
Police said the department’s Crisis Negotiations Unit and SWAT Team responded and worked for several hours to resolve the standoff safely.
Around 6 a.m. Friday, both suspects surrendered peacefully and were taken into custody without further incident.
Police identified one suspect as 18-year-old Quanshi Ragan of Franklin. The second suspect is a 17-year-old male. Authorities said both are facing multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.
The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges could be filed, police said.
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Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.
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