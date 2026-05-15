2 arrested after Franklin armed robbery, hotel standoff

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects were arrested Friday morning after police said they robbed a Franklin gas station at gunpoint and then barricaded themselves inside a nearby hotel room for hours.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Murfreesboro Road. Police said the suspects held a store clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

Investigators quickly determined the suspects had gone to a nearby hotel, where they barricaded themselves inside a room.

Police said the department’s Crisis Negotiations Unit and SWAT Team responded and worked for several hours to resolve the standoff safely.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, both suspects surrendered peacefully and were taken into custody without further incident.

Police identified one suspect as 18-year-old Quanshi Ragan of Franklin. The second suspect is a 17-year-old male. Authorities said both are facing multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges could be filed, police said.