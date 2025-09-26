25-year-old Brentwood time capsule to be opened next week after quarter century underground

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 25-year-old time capsule buried in Brentwood in 2000 will be opened next week, offering a glimpse into what residents considered important at the turn of the millennium.

The capsule is scheduled to be opened on Sunday, October 5. Preston Bain, who was present at the original burial ceremony, said there were no digital photographs or filming during the day that he can remember, aside from maybe some newspaper photos.

The opening comes at a time when technology has dramatically transformed daily life. In 2000, floppy discs and VHS tapes were still common, Instagram didn't exist, and the selfie wasn't even a thing yet.

"Brentwood has changed quite a bit and grown with the times," Bain said.

Bain was active in planning that project. Now, he's the vice chair of the Brentwood Planning Commission.

The time capsule opening raises questions about what items from today might seem outdated in another 25 years.

It got me thinking — what would I put in a time capsule today?

I'd put a USB cord. Will we still use those 25 years from now? I'd put a dollar bill. Will everything become cashless? I'd put the receipt from my $5 iced coffee because that price could certainly change!

"I think it'll be interesting to see it all opened up," Bain said. "I think it'll come back to recollection pretty quickly."

If creating a time capsule today, Bain said he would include a CD from a local artist and some of Brentwood's history to preserve it for future generations.

"I think I'd put in some of the history too of Brentwood in there so that doesn't get lost along the way," Bain said.

The contents of the 25-year-old time capsule will be revealed when it's opened on Sunday.

