Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
38  WX Alerts 39  Closings/Delays
NewsStateTennesseeWilliamson County

Actions

35 years later, Franklin’s only unsolved homicide remains open

Detective Matt Thompson reviewing case files tied to Cox’s murder
Franklin Police Department
Detective Matt Thompson reviewing case files tied to Cox’s murder
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday marks the anniversary of Franklin’s only unsolved homicide, a case that remains open more than three decades later.

On Feb. 1, 1991 — her birthday — Peggy Cox was shot and killed while working the drive-thru at the Hardee’s on Murfreesboro Road. Thirty-five years later, Franklin police say the investigation remains an active priority.

A $26,000 reward is still available for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.