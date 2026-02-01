35 years later, Franklin’s only unsolved homicide remains open

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday marks the anniversary of Franklin’s only unsolved homicide, a case that remains open more than three decades later.
On Feb. 1, 1991 — her birthday — Peggy Cox was shot and killed while working the drive-thru at the Hardee’s on Murfreesboro Road. Thirty-five years later, Franklin police say the investigation remains an active priority.
A $26,000 reward is still available for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.
