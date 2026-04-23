Baby surrendered at Nolensville Safe Haven Baby Box weeks after opening

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A baby was safely surrendered at the Safe Haven Baby Box at TriStar Nolensville ER just weeks after the location opened, according to Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

The organization said the infant was placed anonymously into the temperature-controlled box, located at 2000 Ava Place, and hospital staff immediately responded and followed protocol.

Officials said the baby is now on track for placement in a loving, permanent adoptive home.

On March 17, the Nolensville community gathered to celebrate the launch of the Safe Haven Baby Box.

“This mother bravely trusted our program to provide hope and safety for her and her infant. We are so grateful for her selfless act that was made out of love for her baby,” Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said in a release.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes said its network now includes more than 400 locations across 24 states. The boxes are monitored around the clock and equipped with silent alarms that alert first responders when a baby is placed inside.

The organization said the Nolensville box is one of 28 baby boxes in Tennessee, including:



Columbia Fire & Rescue, 1000 S. Garden St., Columbia

Tullahoma Fire Station 1, 613 S. Jackson St., Tullahoma

Springfield Fire Station #2, 1005 Bradley Drive, Springfield

Hendersonville Fire Station #5, 1166 Forest Retreat Road, Hendersonville

Murfreesboro Fire Department, 1321 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Lawrenceburg Fire Department Station #1, 233 W. Gaines St., Lawrenceburg

TriStar Nolensville ER, 2000 Ava Place, Nolensville

Those looking for more Tennessee or national locations can use the organization’s online locator.

Since 2017, the organization said it has facilitated 78 safe surrenders through baby boxes and more than 190 additional in-person handoffs.