Bowie Park reopens after January ice storm forced 3-month closure in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fairview's Bowie Park reopened today after a January ice storm forced a three-month closure, bringing dozens of residents back to their favorite outdoor gathering place.

Park-goers lined up ahead of the reopening, eager to return to the nature trails and daily routines the park provides.

"It's been a little frustrating with it being closed, because it's such a great space of outdoor use," Tricia Bane said.

Bane was among those who showed up right at opening time.

"I'm very excited. I could not wait, so I said, 'I'm getting here right at 10 o'clock,'" Bane said. "Just really love Bowie and the nature trails and everything it provides."

"Thank you for this beautiful park. I thank the Lord every day we walk. Thank the Lord and now we get to get back at it," Linda Ihde said.

The park holds a special place in the community.

"Bowie Park is the gem of our city," Mayor Linda Anderson said.

It took three months to reopen the park after January's ice storm. Fairview Mayor Lisa Anderson says the city spent around $500,000 clearing dangerous dangling limbs and branches.

"We know how important this park is to the community. We wanted to open as soon as we could, but we needed it to be safe," Anderson said.

Park-goers will notice some branches left on the ground. That's not only part of a cost-saving measure so contractors didn't have to haul them out, but will also help wildlife.

For the thousands who went without the routine of this place, the return carries real meaning.

"This is like a happy place. You get in the woods, you get lost, sit and listen to the birds, see owls, woodpeckers — it's just wonderful out here," Deana Crossley said. "You never meet a stranger out here. You never do."

For Fairview Mayor Anderson, seeing the park full again says it all.

"Just to see it, it's like, 'wow,'" Anderson said.

Bowie Park is back to hosting its busy event schedule, including an arts and crafts fair on May 2.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

