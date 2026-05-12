Brentwood launching new e-bike safety guidelines for park trails

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Brentwood is launching a new e-bike safety campaign this summer aimed at improving safety on park trails and multi-use paths.

City officials announced Tuesday that the “Safely Share the Paths” campaign will coincide with a new Tennessee law that gives cities more authority to regulate e-bikes and similar vehicles in their communities.

Under the new guidelines, all Brentwood parks will become no-throttle zones, and vehicles using park trails and multi-use paths will be limited to a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour.

The campaign comes after city leaders said they received complaints about reckless riding and speeding on trails.

“The Brentwood City Commission has been focused on this issue for several months,” officials said in a release. During an April 27 meeting, Commissioner Kim Gawrys said residents had raised concerns about young e-bike riders speeding through parks.

“Education is going to be the way we can hopefully get a handle on this,” Gawrys said. “It’s a universal problem right now with a lot of cities.”

Under the city’s new rules, only Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes and e-scooters will be allowed on park trails. Class 3 e-bikes, along with ATVs, side-by-sides, golf carts and motorcycles, are prohibited.

Officials said riders must stay on trails and may not ride on grass. E-bike riders passing walkers or runners must slow to 5 miles per hour.

New signs outlining the rules will be installed in Brentwood parks throughout June.

The city is also reminding visitors to follow trail etiquette, including keeping right and passing on the left, obeying stop and yield signs, staying clear of paths when stopped, and yielding to emergency vehicles.

Officials said pedestrians should avoid blocking trails and stay aware of cyclists, runners, and other people approaching from behind. Pet owners are asked to keep animals leashed, with leashes no longer than six feet, and clean up after their pets.

More information about Brentwood’s e-bike guidelines and safety data from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is available on the city’s website.