Brentwood mayor estimates 16-week cleanup as volunteers clear trails after ice storm

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly a month after a devastating ice storm hit Middle Tennessee, volunteers gathered in Brentwood to help clear trails that have been closed for weeks due to extensive debris.

More than 50 volunteers armed with chainsaws and other equipment worked to clear the Smith Park Mountain Bike Trail, which has been impassable since the storm. The popular trail system, enjoyed by hikers and bikers alike, was left nearly unrecognizable after downed and uprooted trees and fallen branches blocked the course.

"There are a few spots on the other side of this hill where you can't pass. It's like a hole in the ground," said one volunteer describing the damage.

Matt Robertson with Bike Walk Brentwood, who helped build and design the trail system, said he wasn't surprised by the extensive damage given what happened across Nashville.

"I was disappointed when you look around Nashville and see all that happened around Nashville. I wasn't that surprised," Robertson said.

The volunteer effort brought together high school groups and community members who wanted to help their city recover.

"We just want to help people and bring a smile anyway we can, even if we don't see the effects we know we're helping in some way," said one volunteer.

Brentwood Mayor Nelson Andrews joined the cleanup effort, hiking and clearing trails alongside the volunteer groups.

"Here with just a few days notice we have over 50 people who showed up with chainsaws and everything. Everything came and went to work," Andrews said.

Andrews called participating in the cleanup his favorite part of the job, but acknowledged the recovery process will be lengthy.

"Best guess is it's probably a 16-week process if I'm going to put a number on it," Andrews said.

The mayor noted that the timeline continues to shift as city contractors discover more debris from the historic storm. Public works crews began clearing debris immediately after the storm, but the scope of the damage required contracting with a debris removal company.

Despite the long road ahead, Andrews said he's grateful for the volunteer spirit in the community.

"I know all these people have stuff to do and they're here volunteering for the city, which is awesome," Andrews said.

The cleanup effort demonstrates the community pride residents have in maintaining Brentwood's recreational facilities, even as the city faces what could be months more of storm recovery work.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.