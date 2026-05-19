Brentwood neighbors built their own arboretum on city land — now officials are deciding its future

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — What started as a neighborhood passion project in Brentwood is now raising questions at City Hall.

Residents in the Brenthaven subdivision spent years transforming a wooded 16-acre tract into a community arboretum — adding walking trails, benches, signs, and preserving trees along the way. The effort even earned recognition from a nonprofit as an official tree arboretum.

There was just one major issue: the land belongs to the City of Brentwood, and city leaders say they had no idea the project existed.

Now, officials are trying to determine what happens next.

A Community Project Grows Quietly

Neighbors say for decades the space became a cherished gathering spot and walking trail for nearby residents.

Homeowner Ryan Reid, one of the residents heavily involved in maintaining the property, said neighbors invested significant time and money into caring for the land.

“I’m on my third mower,” Reid joked during a tour of the property.

Residents also say many of the trees along the trails may not have survived without volunteer maintenance and preservation efforts.

The wooded area was originally intended to serve as a buffer between the subdivision and nearby development — not as a public park.

City Leaders Raise Concerns

After learning about the unofficial arboretum, Brentwood officials toured the property alongside tree board members and residents.

Assistant City Manager Jay Evans said the situation creates challenges because the city is ultimately responsible for the land and any public access issues tied to it.

Officials say if the property were to become an official public park, it would likely need to meet ADA accessibility standards, including vehicle access and parking accommodations. However, the land is not currently zoned for vehicle access.

City leaders also emphasized that publicly owned property must remain accessible to everyone — not just nearby residents.

“They’re not the only ones who get to enjoy this property,” Evans said during the tour. “It’s for all the people of Brentwood and the visitors of Brentwood too.”

Neighbors Divided on the Future

Some residents worry turning the arboretum into an official city park could dramatically change the quiet nature of the space.

One neighbor argued the area was never intended to draw visitors from across the county, saying it was meant to remain a neighborhood amenity.

Others expressed concern that additional parking and traffic could create problems for nearby homes.

Still, several neighbors said they hope the city can find a way to preserve what residents have already built.

“It’s a beautiful space,” Ron Brito said, “and I hate to see it be jeopardized in any way.”

What Happens Next

The Brentwood Tree Board, Parks Department, and city commissioners are now expected to review whether the property can legally and practically become an official public park.

For now, the future of the Brenthaven arboretum remains uncertain — caught between grassroots community effort and the realities of public land management.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com