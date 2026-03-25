Brentwood returns to normal brush pickup after storm cleanup ends

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Brentwood has wrapped up its emergency debris cleanup from Winter Storm Fern a week ahead of schedule, completing a second pass of brush removal across the city.

Over the past six weeks, crews collected more than 323,000 cubic yards of debris — more than double the city’s initial estimate.

Some remaining piles placed after the second pass will be picked up through Brentwood’s regular brush collection program, which resumes April 6. With contractor Aftermath Disaster Recovery no longer in use, residents must follow standard pickup rules: limbs must be no longer than eight feet and six inches in diameter, and contractor debris will not be accepted.

City of Brentwood

City officials thanked residents for their patience during the cleanup and said Public Works crews will continue routine collection efforts to keep streets clear. Residents can find pickup schedules and more information on the city’s website or by emailing info@brentwoodtn.gov.