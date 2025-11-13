Buck crashes through two Franklin homes, startling family in rare break-in

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A buck turned home invader last week in Franklin, crashing through glass doors at two residences and leaving one family shaken but unharmed in what police are calling one of the most unusual incidents they've ever responded to.

The bizarre break-in was captured on doorbell camera footage, showing the buck charging "like a bat out of hell" straight into a glass door before bolting through the home and escaping within 30 seconds.

Katie Richards was upstairs sending emails when she heard glass breaking and "the most terrifying scream I've ever heard" from her 6-year-old son, Roman, who was downstairs when the deer burst through their living room door.

"We met halfway up the stairs, and he says, 'Mommy, there's a deer,' and it's just a lot to process all at once," Richards said. "Yes, of course, there's glass and blood all in the living room area. And thankfully, my son was okay."

The buck had already hit another home nearby before crashing into the Richards family residence, leaving a trail of broken glass and chaos in its wake. No one was injured at either location.

Max Winitz, public information manager with the Franklin Police Department, said the responding officer called it one of the craziest incidents in his 22 years with the department.

"After speaking with our officer who responded to this scene, he's been here with the Franklin Police Department for 22 years. He said this was one of the craziest incidents he's ever responded to in that two and almost two and a half decades of police work," Winitz said.

Richards said she's grateful for how things turned out despite the extensive cleanup required.

"Just incredibly grateful, I guess, how things turned out. I mean, it's been a mess of cleanup, that is, for sure. But if all I have is a sore back, I will absolutely take it," Richards said. "So, my son's good. Everyone's good. The house down the street had no one hurt either. Just have a bizarre story, I guess, to tell."

While deer break-ins are rare, November marks peak deer season when such incidents are more likely to occur. Franklin Police say deer can mistake glass for open space or become confused by their own reflection in windows and doors.

To prevent similar incidents, experts recommend using deer repellents, motion-activated lights, or even hanging bars of soap around properties. Homeowners should keep blinds or curtains closed and add decals to windows to break up reflections that might confuse deer.

Police also advise against feeding deer and removing bird seeds, fallen fruit, or pet food that could attract them closer to homes.

If a deer does get inside a residence, authorities recommend staying calm, keeping distance from the animal, and avoiding cornering it. The best approach is to open an exit route and allow the deer to escape on its own.

Richards hopes her family's cleanup efforts are nearly complete.

"I hope we're at the tail end of picking up glass pieces, and we'll get back to normal, hopefully pretty soon," Richards said.

