CAROL CALLS: Nearing the end of an era for a Williamson County Schools legend

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Carol Birdsong's voice has been the sound of snow days and delayed starts for Williamson County students.

The founders of the district's communications department is retiring at the end of the month, ending an era of what students and families have come to know as "Carol Calls."

Birdsong has been making those early morning phone calls to announce school closures and delays, when she helped create the district's communications department. What started as a practical way to inform families about weather-related school changes became an unexpected cultural phenomenon in the county.

"When it first started, and people would come up to me and talk to me, I was a little bit uncomfortable if you want to know the truth. I wasn't ready for the attention. Then I learned to embrace it," Birdsong said.

The calls became so popular that they spawned merchandise including t-shirts and coffee cups, though Birdsong is quick to clarify she wasn't behind the commercial success.

"I want to be clear – I'm not responsible for the merchandise. I didn't start the t-shirts. I didn't start the coffee cups, the other glasses, the various things," Birdsong said with a smile.

Students across Williamson County have grown up hoping to hear Birdsong's voice on snowy mornings, including some who have since graduated and moved on to careers of their own. The anticipation of a "Carol Call" became part of the winter routine for families throughout the district.

"You were just hoping that you would get a Carol Call so you wouldn't have to go to school the next day," said NewsChannel 5's own Amanda Roberts, who graduated from Brentwood High School.

Birdsong takes pride in helping establish the communications department from the ground up during her 29-year career.

"I think that's probably what I'm most proud of," Birdsong said. "It has been a grand adventure."

When Birdsong retires on January 30, Cory Mason will take over the responsibility of making those 4 a.m. calls to announce school closures and delays. More importantly, he will step into Birdsong's role. It's a 24/7/365 job to keep the school community informed.

“She’s taken me under her wing and not been afraid to really let me grow and improve over the years in communications and so, always been very grateful for you for that," Mason said to Birdsong.

The transition marks the end of an era for a voice that connected an entire county, turning routine administrative announcements into cherished childhood memories for thousands of students and families.

