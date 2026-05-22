Centennial High School graduation goes on in pouring rain, leaving families with questions

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families are questioning why Williamson County Schools pushed forward with outdoor graduation ceremonies despite heavy rain and lightning Thursday night.

Brooklynn Broadnax had waited for her graduation since her freshman year at Centennial High School. But when the moment finally came, her prom shoes filled with water.

"I was wearing my prom shoes. My shoes were like puddles," Broadnax said.

Brooklynn's family said the graduation ceremony plan was already set before the first drop fell. An email from Williamson County Schools said graduation would go on — rain or shine. But as conditions shifted, Brooklynn's godmother Michelle Wyatt's concern shifted from celebration to safety.

"My concern is, you had elderly who, number one, were now put in danger because of the weather. There are puddles of water they can't see. You run the risk of people falling," Wyatt said.

Brooklynn said she sang the Star Spangled Banner with her poncho offering little protection.

"Then, what were you going to do with a football field full of people, and you have lightning that's coming down?" Broadnax said.

Beyond the weather, Brooklynn said parts of the ceremony itself never happened — including a planned moment of silence for a classmate who died last year.

"Penelope was going to graduate with us. We could at least do a moment of silence," Broadnax said.

Williamson County Schools said administrators monitored weather conditions throughout the day and said they would adjust timing based on forecasts and radar. But downpours came well before the ceremony was over.

"I was really upset because I've been so excited for my graduation since freshman year. And it's always been like, sunny and a cute sunset," Broadnax said.

Four graduation ceremonies took place across Williamson County Thursday. Both Centennial and Franklin High School graduations had downpours during their ceremonies.

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