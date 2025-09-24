City of Franklin exploring more ways to help seniors struggling to pay property taxes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin city leaders are exploring new ways to help homeowners struggling with rising property taxes, particularly seniors facing financial hardship as home values continue to climb in Williamson County.

The city is considering increasing its match for state funds dedicated to tax relief programs.

It’s part of an ongoing discussion at recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meetings.

Advocates said this effort would provide more immediate assistance to homeowners than some property tax freeze programs because it wouldn’t require any sort of assessment growth or revaluation.

The initiative comes as Williamson County experiences dramatic increases in home values, creating a burden for residents whose incomes haven't kept pace with their rising tax bills.

"We are in a growing area. Home values have increased dramatically in Williamson County," said Karen Paris, Williamson County Trustee.

Williamson County already offers various forms of property tax relief for seniors, veterans and disabled residents.

Folks in need can participate in more than one program as well.

"On the tax freeze program, there's about 1,600 households who are participating in that program, whose taxes are frozen. We expect to get more new applicants this year," Paris said.

The proposed Franklin program would impact approximately 310 homes in the city.

To qualify, residents must be over 65 and meet specific income requirements.

Franklin already provides forms of relief for seniors, including waiving sanitation costs.

County trustee office staff, who help residents navigate available programs, see firsthand how much these initiatives mean to struggling homeowners.

"We see the effect day to day on taxpayers and how much those programs are appreciated, and also just how important they are," Paris said.

The staff takes pride in connecting with residents who may not be aware of available assistance.

"Sometimes, seniors don't get out much, and being able to just communicate with them and just smile and be a friendly face and be able to help them," said Annette Martin, Williamson County tax relief specialist.

Residents seeking assistance would continue to apply through the county's office, where they can learn about additional aid programs.

Property tax relief and freeze programs are available in many counties across Tennessee, providing crucial support for homeowners facing financial challenges due to rising property values.

