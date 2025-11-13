County leaders issue alert over fake emails demanding wire payments

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Scammers are posing as Williamson County government employees in a series of fake emails that urge residents to send money by wire transfer, prompting the mayor’s office to issue a public warning.

County officials say multiple fraudulent emails are circulating using fake county email addresses paired with the real names of county employees. The messages claim to come from a county department and state that “prompt payment of this invoice is essential for continued processing and approval,” instructing recipients to pay large fees via wire transfer only.

The mayor’s office stresses that Williamson County Government will never request wire transfers for payment of services.

Residents who receive suspicious messages are urged to verify any unexpected request by directly calling the department that supposedly sent it.

