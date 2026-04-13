Double Arch Bridge closure begins April 15 on Natchez Trace

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A long-term closure is about to begin on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County.

Starting Wednesday, April 15, the Double Arch Bridge will be fully closed to all traffic, including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, through spring 2027.

The closure will stretch from Milepost 440 at Big Tree Overlook to Milepost 437 at Highway 96. A 7.5-mile detour will be in place during the project.

Officials said the work will include bridge improvements and the addition of a permanent pedestrian safety barrier.

The closure is expected to affect daily commuters, recreational visitors and cyclists who use that stretch of the parkway.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, expect delays and use caution in detour areas.

Click here for a list of recommended detour routes and ways to navigate around the closure.