Dozens work together to make Spring Hill teen's photography Make A Wish a reality

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager from Spring Hill is living out her dream of becoming a photographer, thanks to the generosity of strangers who donated their time.

Heidi Street was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the end of 2024. She went through four rounds of treatment. She is now in remission.

Her Make-A-Wish was simple: to be a photographer.

On a Saturday morning at Westlight Studios in Franklin, a room full of photographers, stylists and volunteers — people who had never met Heidi — showed up to make that wish a reality.

Heidi spent the day learning the craft under the guidance of photographer Angelea Yoder, who taught her how to work a camera, find the light and frame a moment.

"This is also just a dream come true for me," Yoder said.

"I work on my mom's old camera that she has in collect. So I'm super ready for an upgrade," Heidi said.

She got one. Heidi received a brand new camera as part of her wish experience.

Her parents, Shaine and Jennifer, watched it all unfold.

"She's trustworthy and she's strong and she's independent," Shaine said.

The family reflected on how far Heidi has come since her diagnosis.

"She's in remission," Jennifer said. "So that's great. She went through all the treatment. Lost her hair, that was horrible. She got really thin."

But the day at Westlight Studios wasn't about the cancer or the chemo. It was about what comes next.

"It's a beautiful thing that everyone just wanted to come and make a dream come true," Yoder said.

"A day like this is so special to us and I feel like when people always ask, well like how often do you get to do this and while I do wishes every day, a wish like this is kind of a once in a lifetime," said Erin Hicks with Make A Wish Middle Tennessee.

For Heidi, the experience was everything she had hoped for.

"I think this is absolutely amazing, I can't even believe it. It's literally like a dream come true," Heidi said.

Each time Heidi picks up her new camera, she will carry with her the memory of the strangers who showed up to bring light into her life.

This day was made possible with the help of the following businesses and organizations:

Location: Westlight Studios (@westlightstudios)

Photographer: Angelea Yoder (@angeleaphoto)

Picture Car for Lessons: Picture Car Co. (@picturecarco)

Model: Lacy Hartselle (@lahartselle) and Kat Luna (@katlunamusic)

Stylist: Katy Robbins (@katyrobbinsstylist)

Hair: Noel Hicks at Elite Collective (@elitecollectivesalon)

Makeup: Amanda Salinas-Dixon (@amandasalinasdixon)

Glitterbar and Makeup: Madison Welsley (@madwelsley)

Lunch: Courtney McKay at In Good Company Nashville (@ingoodcompanynash)

Snacks: Jamie at Hello Food Friend (@hellofoodfriend)

Cookies: Cookie in the Kitchen (@cookieinthekitchen)

Cookies: Doug and Dollys Cookie Cottage

Cookies: Sugar.Flour.Eggs.

Cake: Baked on 8th

Film camera gift: Michael and Tara at Artifct Nashville (@artifctnash)

Gift basket with various items: Abigail Moore at the Golden Slipper (@thegoldenslippernashville)

Clothing Donation: Boot Barn on 2nd Ave

Jewelry Donation: Susan McVicker

Florals: Say I Dew (@sayidewfloral)

Party decor: Romance & Rust (@romance_and_rust)

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.