E-bike bill divides Tennessee lawmakers and business owners over safety and regulation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill moving through the Tennessee state legislature would change who can ride an e-bike and where — and it's drawing pushback from business owners in Middle Tennessee who say the proposed regulations target the wrong vehicles.

Senate Bill 1782, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, would in part give local governments the power to ban e-bikes from bike lanes and trails. It would also raise the minimum age requirement for Class 3 e-bikes — the faster category — to 16.

Johnson says the City of Franklin requested the bill after a growing number of children were injured in accidents.

"There has been some confusion about SB 1782, and I appreciate the opportunity to clarify what the bill actually does. It does not ban e-bikes and it does not create any statewide restrictions on lawful riders. Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes remain legal on streets wherever bicycles are currently allowed in Tennessee, and the only direct statewide change in the bill is raising the minimum age to operate a higher-speed Class 3 e-bike on a roadway from 14 to 16," Johnson said.

Johnson said the bill was brought to him by Franklin city officials who have seen increasing incidents involving young children operating Class 2 e-bikes on public streets without understanding the rules of the road.

"This legislation was brought to me by the City of Franklin, where officials have seen increasing incidents involving very young children operating Class 2 e-bikes on public streets without understanding the rules of the road. The city asked for the ability to put common-sense safety regulations in place around roadway use, but current state law prohibits them from doing so. This bill simply gives local governments the option to address those concerns through a public ordinance process if they determine it is necessary for public safety," Johnson said.

But Kem Harris, owner of Pedego Franklin, says many of those accidents involved e-motorcycles, not e-bikes — and she's pushing back hard against the legislation.

"That's our fight — just don't put our bikes with the motos," Harris said.

Harris's Franklin-based business sells, rents, teaches, and leads tours on e-bikes. She says the two types of vehicles are frequently confused, and that confusion is driving misguided policy.

"Because they go fast and because they are posing as a bicycle because they have pedals on them, everybody thinks they are an e-bike," Harris said.

Harris says e-bikes are already required to follow the rules of the road, and that existing law gives authorities the tools they need to address dangerous riding.

"Whether it be writing a ticket, confiscating the mobility device," Harris said.

She argues new legislation isn't necessary.

"Our fight is the current law is not broken. Why do you need to fix it? Target the problem," Harris said.

Harris also says the bill, if passed, could directly impact her ability to operate her business and enjoy e-bikes with her family.

"To get to the trail you have to ride on the street," Harris said. "I can't run my rental business doing that."

The potential consequences feel personal to her.

"It's concerning — very concerning — and I take it personally," Harris said.

I rode an e-bike in Franklin while reporting this story, abiding by the rules of the road. As Harris points out, laws regulating e-bikes are already on the books.

Harris says she hopes lawmakers will shift their focus toward e-motorcycles instead.

"It's a family event, a personal event — I commute, I run errands," Harris said.

The bill is due for a debate in the House next.

If you have thoughts on this potential legislation and how it could impact your life, I'd love to hear your thoughts. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.