Fairview to get its first emergency rooms as state approves 2 freestanding ERs for the area

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fairview has no emergency rooms, but that is about to change. The state approved both Ascension Saint Thomas and TriStar Horizon Medical Center to build freestanding emergency departments in the community.

The Tennessee Health Facilities Commission approved both projects on May 27, 2026. Ascension Saint Thomas plans to invest $20.6 million in its facility, while TriStar Horizon's project is budgeted at $21 million.

Kristi Pinkham, a Fairview resident, experienced the gap in local emergency care firsthand when her son cut his finger badly enough to need stitches.

"She said, 'You'll probably have to go to the ER' and we're new to Fairview. We haven't had to go to the ER yet — we were like, 'Where is the closest ER?'"

Pinkham said the nearest emergency room is a significant drive away.

"The closest ER is maybe 20-30 minutes away."

The approvals come as Fairview's population has grown by more than 36% since 2010, increasing demand for emergency and outpatient care closer to home.

TriStar Fairview ER

TriStar Horizon Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare, received unanimous approval for its Certificate of Need application. The TriStar Fairview ER will be built near the entrance to Bouie Park and will include:

11 treatment rooms

1 trauma room

On-site laboratory services

Advanced imaging capabilities

More than 1,000 individuals submitted letters in support of the application.

"Today's approval represents an important investment in the future of Fairview and the surrounding communities we serve," Wyatt Chocklett, chief executive officer of TriStar Horizon, said. "Families in this area have trusted TriStar Horizon for generations. This new facility will help ensure patients can access high-quality emergency care closer to home when every minute matters."

TriStar Horizon has served Dickson and surrounding counties since 1958 and has maintained a presence in Fairview through outpatient and physician services.

Ascension Saint Thomas freestanding ER

Ascension Saint Thomas will build its freestanding emergency department approximately 2 miles down the highway at Audubon Cove, near the intersection of Fairview Boulevard and Audubon Cove. The facility will be part of a new health campus alongside a Dickson Medical Associates physician-led outpatient facility.

The 11,345-square-foot facility will include:

24-hour emergency services

10 treatment rooms, 2 triage rooms, and 1 trauma room

On-site CT, X-ray, and ultrasound imaging

Full-service laboratory

Experienced emergency physicians and clinical teams

"We appreciate the support of our Fairview leaders, elected officials and the community's passionate participation as we together celebrate the state Certificate of Need approval," Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas, said. "We appreciate the confidence and support of community leaders, and look forward to joining Dickson Medical Associates as we move ahead with plans to bring the first emergency room to the area with coordinated outpatient care closer to home for the families we serve."

Dickson Medical Associates has served Fairview, Dickson, and surrounding communities since 1940. Its expanded location on the campus will provide primary care, express care, behavioral health services, and medical and surgical subspecialties.

"We are proud to continue investing in the Fairview community through this partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas," Dr. Daniel Sherwood, family physician at Dickson Medical Associates-Fairview, said. "This new healthcare campus will make it easier for patients to access coordinated care close to home, from routine office visits to emergency treatment when it is needed most."

For Pinkham, the news hits close to home.

"We wanted to be in Fairview, but to know there wasn't really any place for an emergency, it was worrisome. So, that's the best news I've heard all day. Seriously. Such a relief as a mom."

Both TriStar and Ascension Saint Thomas said groundbreaking dates are still in the planning phase.

Williamson Health, which operates EMS services in the county, said its teams always work with patients to transport them to the appropriate emergency room of their choice. When a patient is unable to make that decision, EMS transports them to the closest appropriate emergency room based on their most immediate needs.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

