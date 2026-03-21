Fairview to train city staff to answer non-emergency calls after ice storm strains local first responders

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Fairview is changing how it handles emergency communications after a severe ice storm strained local first responders and left dangerous tree limbs hanging over streets.

During the ice storm, the non-emergency line was ringing off the hook. Instead of helping out in the community, firefighters were answering phones.

Vice Mayor Chris McDonald said city staff will now help answer those lines in an emergency.

"We just wanna have those people who are trained to be able to service the community out there doing that and allow for someone else [to] stay on the phone who’s capable of doing so," McDonald said.

McDonald said the city is building a formal training program so staff are ready before the next emergency hits.

"It’s not something I think we intend to see very often," McDonald said.

"Just when they’ve strained the emergency services we can have that additional support," McDonald said.

In the case of an actual emergency, the directions remain the same: call 911.

I found a city trying to make sure the next emergency doesn't catch them off guard. Temperatures are way above freezing now, but the ice storm is still impacting the area.

Dangerous limbs are still hanging over streets and private properties.

"There are these limbs hanging all over our streets, private properties," McDonald said. "We’ve dubbed them widowmakers."

"I heard this side of town was much worse and it definitely seems that way," Jeremy Elchesen said.

"The entire city was hit at one point. Everyone was out of power," McDonald said.

The damage has forced the closure of Bowie Park, which is considered the crown jewel of Fairview. Its natural beauty is hard to get past, but these days, so are the closed gates.

"This is Bowie Park. It’s the heart of Fairview," McDonald said.

"It is a beautiful park," Elchesen said.

The park may not be taking visitors right now, but neighbors who love the area say that is exactly why getting prepared matters.

"We care about the park. Tennesseeans like to be one with nature," Elchesen said.

The next time Fairview calls for help, the city will be ready to pick up.

Email me your thoughts on this story at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

