Fire damages beloved Halfway Market and Diner in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out at the Halfway Market and Diner in Franklin on Wednesday, prompting an emergency response and temporary road closures. Fire crews arrived quickly and worked to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

The Franklin Fire Department reported the fire at approximately 4:32 p.m., with heavy smoke visible from the rear of the building. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, as it closes daily at 2 p.m.

Fire Captain Matthew Stout said four engines, two towers, two district captains and a battalion chief responded to the scene.

"At 4:32 this afternoon, we got a call for a commercial structure fire," Stout said.

Engine one arrived within four minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building.

"Just a couple minutes later, we had a line inside for fire attack with water on the fire, putting it out," Stout said.

A second crew conducted a primary search of the building to confirm no one was inside.

"We also pulled another line in to make sure the fire didn't get any bigger than it was while the first crew was extinguishing it," Stout said.

Stout said crews had the situation under control within the first 10 to 15 minutes of arriving. No injuries were reported.

Damage was concentrated in the kitchen area at the rear of the building, which Stout identified as the area of origin. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

"Our crews are working on investigating that," Stout said.

Stout noted that the fire carried a personal dimension for many of the responding firefighters.

"Much of our staff comes here on a regular basis, and it's definitely a big part of the community," Stout said. "One, it helps that you're a little familiar with the building and the layout, but also there's a little bit of personal touch that comes into play with that."

Kellye King, the owner of the Halfway Market and Diner, described the moment she learned of the fire. She said she and her family had left the restaurant at 3 p.m. and received a call at 4 p.m. from a man who watches the property.

"He said, 'Store's on fire,'" King said.

She said a friend who lives nearby had already called 911 by the time she was notified.

"He said, 'It's engulfed,'" King said.

King praised the fire department's response.

"I think they were here in five minutes," King said. "And they did the best they did, you know? Trying to save it. So, we're grateful."

King, who said the restaurant has been in its current building for nearly five years, described Halfway Market and Diner as more than a place to eat.

"Halfway, it's a place for people to gather," King said. "Everyone has restaurants and food, and theirs is great, but it's about the people."

She said the restaurant has served as a gathering place for the community through both everyday moments and difficult times.

"We've held people in, hugged them, then lost spouses or friends or just, they just love to come together to visit with each other," King said.

King said inspectors and insurance representatives were expected to assess the damage, and she expressed hope that the restaurant would reopen.

"Yes. I hope we're coming back," King said. "Just be patient with us. Pray with us. Pray for us."

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.