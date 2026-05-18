Fire displaces families at The Whitney Apartments in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two families were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment building at The Whitney Apartments Monday morning, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Firefighters were called at 9:08 a.m. to the 12-unit, two-story building at 113 Magnolia Drive after a teacher at nearby Freedom Intermediate School first reported the fire.

Crews arrived to find flames on a second-floor balcony that had spread into an apartment unit and the attic, officials said. Property management and residents had already started evacuating the building before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control at 9:48 a.m. No injuries were reported, and officials said all occupants were accounted for.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jonathan Dye said the fire caused significant damage to the apartment where it started and moderate damage to the unit below. Damage is estimated at $275,000.

“Firefighters did an excellent job of limiting fire damage and stopping it from spreading throughout the building,” Dye said.

The American Red Cross and apartment management are helping the displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.