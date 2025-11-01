Firefighters battle overnight blaze involving several electric vehicles

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Fire Department responded early Saturday morning to a fire involving several electric vehicles and part of the Rivian dealership and service center on 5th Avenue North.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:19 a.m. to the business at 305 5th Avenue North, where they found four electric vehicles burning outside the building with flames extending into a service bay. Crews quickly contained the blaze, limiting interior damage.

Firefighters remained on scene for more than four hours to monitor and cool the vehicles’ battery packs — which can reignite or continue burning for long periods — using a specialized Turtle Nozzle designed to help control electric vehicle fires.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation and has since been released. No other injuries were reported.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the cause remains under investigation, but preliminary findings suggest one of the vehicles connected to a charger may have been the first to ignite, with the fire spreading to others. A damage estimate has not yet been released.

“This incident highlights the challenges of fighting electric vehicle fires,” said King. “Our crews did an excellent job containing the fire and preventing more significant damage to the building. We’re also grateful to our partners including Franklin Police, Williamson Health EMS, and WCFR Box 94 for assisting on scene.”

Learn more about electric vehicle fires and the Turtle Nozzle here.

