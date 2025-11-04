Food pantry in Tennessee sees unprecedented demand as families struggle with food insecurity

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lines of cars stretched around the corner at The Well food pantry in Spring Hill as families waited hours for help feeding their loved ones.

What organizers witnessed represents just the beginning of what they expect to be weeks of overwhelming demand.

In just one hour, The Well signed in 65 families – the same number they would typically help in an entire day.

The waiting room inside was standing room only as families prepared to shop for groceries they desperately needed.

"We're telling some folks to come back later in the day because the morning of the first day of November is particularly rushed," said a representative from The Well.

The scene reminded organizers of the early days of COVID-19, with endless lines of cars representing families hoping to bring food home.

Many of the families seeking help are among the 700,000 Tennesseans with exhausted SNAP benefits during an ongoing government shutdown.

"The challenge we're at the beginning we can only imagine what's coming," one organizer said.

Despite the overwhelming demand, The Well operates like a traditional grocery store, allowing families to shop and choose items that work best for their households.

Volunteers described the experience as meaningful but heartbreaking.

"It's hard to see hungry families, senior citizens who have no other alternatives except to wait in the long line at a food pantry," a volunteer said.

For those receiving help, the assistance feels life-changing.

"It's like a gift from God from heaven taking care of his people," one recipient said.

Organizers worry about their ability to meet the growing demand in the weeks ahead. While community support has been strong so far, they know this crisis won't be short-lived.

"We have had great support so far coming from our community as far as support and funding. I just hope that support continues," Shelly Sassen, The Well's CEO said. "This isn't a short term gap."

"When you're here looking people in the eyes and see that they are hungry that they need some help. That's what really hits," a volunteer added.

The Well encourages community members to help by donating, volunteering or hosting food drives. Information about how to help is available through local news resources.

Are you involved with local food assistance efforts or have been helped by programs like this? I'm continuing to follow this story and would love to hear from you. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

