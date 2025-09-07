Former nurse allegedly diverted opioids at Tennessee nursing home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former nurse has been indicted and arrested following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) probe into alleged impersonation of a licensed professional and the fraudulent acquisition of controlled substances.

Elizabeth Rainwater, 52, was investigated after special agents received a tip from the Tennessee Department of Health. The investigation revealed that Rainwater had surrendered her Registered Nurse license in August 2024 as part of a plea deal but continued working at a Franklin nursing home until September 10, 2024. During that time, authorities allege she diverted controlled substances, including opioids, from residents at the facility.

On June 4, a Williamson County Grand Jury indicted Rainwater on one count of impersonating a licensed professional and 19 counts of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance. On September 5, TBI special agents, assisted by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and Smyrna Police Department, arrested Rainwater. She was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

