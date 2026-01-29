Franklin-based charity One Generation Away feeds neighbors during winter storm outages

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — With icy roads and power outages affecting the region during this winter storm, many people are struggling to get basic necessities like food. One Generation Away, a local charity based in Franklin, is working to feed as many people as they can during the crisis.

The organization has been partnering with multiple different organizations to get food to those in need, recognizing that without power, one of the biggest challenges people face is accessing food.

The charity has several upcoming events to continue their storm relief efforts. One Generation Away will partner with New Season Church for a food giveaway at 3 p.m. Friday. They will also conduct their own distribution Saturday morning at Centennial High School.

People who want to help or volunteer can find more information about upcoming events on One Generation Away's Facebook page.

Have a story tip about community organizations helping during the storm? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

