Franklin city leader opposes bill giving counties say in annexation process

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin city leader is pushing back against proposed state legislation that would give county governments a voice in municipal annexation decisions, arguing it would create unnecessary delays and bureaucratic obstacles.

The debate centers around a bill that would allow county leaders to participate in the process when cities seek to annex county land. Several counties, including Maury and Williamson, have passed resolutions supporting the measure, with commissioners saying they simply want "a seat at the table."

However, Franklin Alderman Patrick Baggett strongly opposes adding what he calls another layer of government to annexation discussions. He has written a counter-resolution expressing his opposition to the proposed legislation.

"Don't throw more government at a problem," Baggett said. "Force the cities, counties and municipalities to work together to do it."

Baggett argues that giving county leaders veto power over Franklin annexations would create delays that prevent the city from making infrastructure improvements that benefit all residents.

"That's why this has gotten the cities up in a bit of a twist," Baggett said. "To say that needs another added layer of government, another layer of government expanding government's hand on property rights that ought to exist in the county, that's just not the first place I'd start."

The alderman contends that additional government oversight would hinder cities from proactively investing in infrastructure improvements.

"Do you know what's an impediment to cities proactively investing in infrastructure? Another layer of government that's not us that comes in," Baggett said.

Annexation debates often arise because land is a precious and finite resource, leading to community concerns about development impacts.

Spring Hill has already passed a similar resolution opposing the bill. Baggett said almost all Williamson County municipalities plan to pass similar resolutions in opposition to the proposed legislation.

