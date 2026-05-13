Franklin faces shortage of more than 10,000 affordable housing units in four years

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County is facing one of the most severe housing shortages in the region, with just 0.2% of all housing units currently available.

A housing study by Bowen National Research projects Franklin could face a shortage of more than 10,000 housing units in just four years.

Derwin Jackson, President and CEO of the Franklin Housing Authority, said the situation is already critical.

"We have a waiting list at least over 300 some people," Jackson said.

Jackson said reaching the projected need will be extraordinarily difficult.

"I think it's gonna be tough to reach that number in four years if not, probably, impossible to do," Jackson said.

The Cherokee Place apartments are part of what the Franklin Housing Authority sees as the solution: renovated, affordable apartments and more of them on land the Authority already owns.

I spent time in Williamson County listening to stories about how difficult it can be to secure housing. One family said they were priced out of their Franklin home — an area they wanted to stay close to work and family — and had to move elsewhere and now commute.

That experience is far from unique. According to the Bowen National Research study, nearly 87% of those who work in Franklin and Williamson County commute from outside the area.

One local business owner described the impact the housing shortage is having on the workforce.

"Some of the places I could eat at, the owner said they were losing workers because my cooks, waiters and waitresses can't afford to live," the owner said.

Jackson said the high cost of land is the most limiting factor when it comes to building more complexes and keeping them affordable.

"If you work here, you wanna raise your kids here, go to the school system here, that may not be possible," Jackson said.

The Franklin Housing Authority does have more projects in the works. The next one is estimated to add 200 more units — but even then, officials say some people will remain on the waiting list for years.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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