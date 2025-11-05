Franklin Fire Department launches 18th annual toy and clothing drive

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Franklin Fire Department has kicked off its 18th Annual Toy and Clothing Drive, helping local children stay warm and cared for this holiday season.
Since launching in 2008, the drive has provided coats, clothes, shoes, and toys to thousands of families across Franklin.
Community members can participate by picking up a gift request tag at any Franklin Fire Station, Fire Headquarters or Macy’s in the CoolSprings Galleria. Each tag lists a specific item a child needs. Donors are asked to purchase the item, attach the tag and return it unwrapped by December 1 to any of the listed drop-off locations.
Monetary donations are also accepted through a QR code included below.
Captain Clay Mackey, one of the program’s founders, said Franklin’s generosity keeps the drive going strong year after year. “Each time we share there’s a need, people respond with kindness,” Mackey said. “We’re truly grateful for their ongoing support.”
Donation Locations
- Station 1: 500 New Highway 96 West
- Station 2: 907 Murfreesboro Road
- Station 3: 298 Mallory Station Road
- Station 4: 2039 Fieldstone Parkway
- Station 5: 215 Noah Drive
- Station 6: 1061 Cool Springs Boulevard
- Station 7: 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive
- Station 8: 200 Front Street
- Franklin Fire Headquarters: 507 New Highway 96 West
- Macy’s: CoolSprings Galleria
