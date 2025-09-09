Franklin launches glass recycling program with potential financial benefits for city

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Between cans, plastic bottles, cardboard, and even paint, there are many ways to recycle the things we use every day.

However, accessing those services can be a struggle for some types of items, especially glass.

That’s one reason the city of Franklin launched a new glass recycling program.

Up until the program began Monday, Franklin neighbor Lew Berg had to travel 20 minutes each way to toss his glass bottles and jars into the recycling bin.

Now, his commute is down to 10 minutes.

“We've been thinking about this new program for years. We've actually been in the recycling business for 15 years now,” said Nate Ridley, sanitation and environmental services director for Franklin.

Franklin's Sanitation and Environmental Services Department can recycle many different items, including curbside service for frequently used things like cans and plastic bottles.

They’ve also got drop-off services for a variety of items at their facility on Century Court in Franklin.

While some may think adding a service like this could cost a city money, Ridley said the plan is for this to do the opposite.

One major perk of this new glass recycling pilot program, once the bin is full, the glass inside will be purchased by a company that will get it recycled.

City leaders said that the money that’s coming in will help with operating costs for the sanitation department.

"They're going to pay us so much per ton, like market value," Ridley said.

According to Ridley, that's anywhere from $5 to $10 per ton.

Beyond bringing money in, the program may end up saving money too by reducing the amount of trash being sent to the landfill, therefore reducing the amount paid in landfill fees in the long run.

According to Ridley, this pilot program comes after years of trying to find a way to offer glass recycling in Franklin.

“To do something that you're passionate about. It feels great to kind of see it come to fruition, to become a reality,” Ridley said.

Williamson County residents can take their recyclables for drop off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month.

The facility is located at 417 Century Ct. in Franklin.

Click here for more information on recycling options and service in Franklin.

