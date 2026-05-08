Franklin neighbors push back on plan to turn historic Riverview House into luxury hotel

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposal to transform the historic Riverview House on Franklin Road into a luxury hotel is drawing sharp opposition from nearby residents, who say the project would damage the character of their neighborhood and strain already-congested roads.

Developers are not planning to demolish the historic home, but want to add a spa, a restaurant and a 120-room hotel to the property. Before the project can move forward, a zoning amendment with Envision Franklin must be approved. It would then go before a planning commission and eventually the full Board of Mayors and Aldermen.

Karen Lovelace, a Franklin homeowner who also operates multiple permitted short-term rentals, said she was drawn to the city for its charm — but is already giving the hotel proposal a poor review.

"The traffic, the infrastructure, the congestion — we don't need that. It raises my blood pressure already when I try to get to work every day because I'm sitting behind 10, 12, 15 cars."

Lovelace said the issue is not competition with her own rentals. She believes there is enough business to go around. Her concern is about who city leaders will ultimately listen to when decisions are made.

"We are the staying power. We live here, we pay the taxes. Why can't we, for once, maybe be listened to?" said Lovelace. "We live here, we shop here, we go to school here, we dine here. I feel like our voice should be a bit more important."

The Riverview House sits on busy Franklin Road, with downtown Franklin just over the bridge. A historic marker stands out front.

The project falls within Alderman Matt Brown's ward. When I asked him about the proposal, he said it is still in the beginning phases and that any plan would need to address concerns — including traffic, noise and compatibility with the surrounding area.

Developer Capitol P Partners said the potential for a hotel remains in the early planning stages and that the project is constantly changing.

Residents say turning the historic home into a luxury hotel will not be good for the neighborhood.

"We don't need another huge hotel."

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

