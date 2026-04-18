Franklin Playhouse cancels 'The Little Mermaid' after storm damage

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Playhouse has canceled all performances of Disney’s The Little Mermaid after storms caused damage during a dress rehearsal.

In a social media post, the theater said the decision was made with a “heavy heart” after production items were damaged Thursday night.

The organization said the experience was emotional for many cast members, but everyone involved is safe.

“The safety of our cast and crew is what matters most, and this decision was not made lightly,” the post said.

The Franklin Playhouse said full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders and thanked supporters for their understanding.