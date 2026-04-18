Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  Closings/Delays
NewsStateTennesseeWilliamson County

Actions

Franklin Playhouse cancels 'The Little Mermaid' after storm damage

Franklin Playhouse cancels Little Mermaid after storm damage
The Franklin Playhouse
Franklin Playhouse cancels Little Mermaid after storm damage
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Playhouse has canceled all performances of Disney’s The Little Mermaid after storms caused damage during a dress rehearsal.

In a social media post, the theater said the decision was made with a “heavy heart” after production items were damaged Thursday night.

The organization said the experience was emotional for many cast members, but everyone involved is safe.

“The safety of our cast and crew is what matters most, and this decision was not made lightly,” the post said.

The Franklin Playhouse said full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders and thanked supporters for their understanding.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.