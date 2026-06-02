Franklin police are already ticketing teens on e-bikes ahead of new Tennessee law taking effect July 1

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police are already citing teenagers for e-bike violations ahead of a new Tennessee law taking effect July 1 that will restrict who can ride the fastest class of electric bicycles.

Starting July 1, only those 16 years and older will be legally allowed to ride Class 3 e-bikes, which can reach speeds of 28 miles per hour.

On April 21, Franklin officers responded to a fender bender involving a 13-year-old on an e-bike and a vehicle at the Interstate 65 off-ramp at the Goose Creek Bypass. The woman behind the wheel was visibly shaken. She told officers the e-bike came out of nowhere while she was attempting to turn right on red.

It turned out the e-bike was more powerful than a standard bicycle — and under the law, it is not considered a bicycle at all.

"Downside is, kid's about to get a bunch of tickets. He can't ride that e-bike because it's not just an e-bike — too much voltage, it's a motor scooter," Officer Spry with the Franklin Traffic Unit said.

"He can't be on a sidewalk, he has to be in a bike lane, and it can't be more than 28 miles an hour," Spry said.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to exercise due care. The 13-year-old was cited for several violations, including not having a driver's license, insurance, or registration. Officers told the teen's parent the citations would need to be answered in juvenile court. The family promised to trade the e-bike in for something safer.

Spry made clear this is not an isolated case.

"You're not the only one that I've written this ticket to," Spry said.

"This is probably one of the greatest opportunities for us to provide safety and save a life that we'll ever see," Alderman Greg Caesar said.

Franklin city leaders are debating changes to local e-bike laws. Alderman Greg Caesar described it as a nuanced problem but said educating parents should start now.

"It needs to be considered, as some of these e-bikes and riders can do real and significant damage," Caesar said.

I called, texted, and emailed the Franklin Police Department today about how enforcement is happening ahead of the July 1 deadline. The public information officer said the chief would be sending out a written statement at some point.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com