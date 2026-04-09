Franklin Transit Authority proposes a new 10-year plan to modernize public transportation in the city

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Transit Authority with the city of Franklin plan to revamp public transportation over the next decade to keep up with rapid growth in Williamson County.

The proposed changes include modernizing bus stops, adding Sunday service, implementing real-time tracking technology, and introducing mobile fare payment.

"People are realizing the importance of transit," President and CEO Debbie Henry said. "It’s a really important piece of managing all of the traffic, all of the growth we have."

Henry noted that hearing from current and potential riders is a crucial part of the process.

"We are getting daily requests for more service," Henry said. "You can’t meet all the needs, but you can identify the folks who need us in the sector of the communities that really would benefit from having a more modernized version of public transit."

Currently, the transit system relies on drivers like Scott Moore, who operates the blue route and the lunch shuttle between downtown Franklin and the Factory. Moore said his passions for music and communication translate well behind the wheel.

"I feel like I’m good at people," Moore said.

He noted that ridership can be light on certain routes. "It’s pretty common I’m empty, or have one or two or three at the most."

When asked what would make it easier for people to ride the bus, Moore pointed to visibility.

"Awareness is probably part of it," he said. "Even I, I had seen these buses going by for years and I didn’t know what they were."

Fares currently cost a dollar, making the service extremely economical. However, the new plan aims to introduce tap-to-pay options for riders who prefer using their phones.

"And more than anything, it’s a good culture at Franklin transit," Moore said.

Public meetings regarding the new transit plan will be scheduled soon, with a target of late April or May.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

