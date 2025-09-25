Franklin's beloved art crawl faces uncertain future after state forces alcohol ban

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved community tradition in Franklin may be coming to an end after state regulators forced organizers to eliminate alcohol from the monthly event, causing attendance to plummet by up to 70%.

For 15 years, the Williamson County Arts Council has hosted a monthly art crawl in downtown Franklin, where residents strolled the streets exploring local artists, businesses and musicians — often with a glass of wine in hand. But the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission recently cracked down on the practice, saying pouring wine without proper permits violated state law.

The enforcement has dramatically impacted both attendance and local business revenue since the event went alcohol-free four months ago.

"Unfortunately, I've seen probably 60 to 70% drop," said one business owner.

Christi DeFrance, who owns Olivia Olive Oil and has participated in the art crawls for years, said the combination of art and beverages created a unique community atmosphere.

"Definitely art crawl is a time where community comes out as a mixer," DeFrance said. "We do mixology every month for the art crawl. It's a healthy bar."

Organizer Mike Ingram expressed frustration with the sudden enforcement after 15 years of monthly events without incident.

"For 15 years, I don't know if there's ever been an issue on Main Street with someone getting intoxicated," Ingram said. "It's not why people are down here."

Ingram said he feels the art crawl has been unfairly targeted.

"I do feel like we've been singled out," Ingram said.

The required permit costs more than $1,500, which organizers say is prohibitive for the volunteer-run event that supports local artists, businesses and nonprofits.

"Since the wine or the alcohol as the TABC likes to call it has gone away, unfortunately, there are not as many people showing up," said another participant.

Ingram said organizers are exploring alternatives but need affordable solutions.

"Right now we're looking for options and inexpensive options preferably," Ingram said. "And I apologize to whoever I offended, but give us a break. Let us back in."

The city of Franklin said they have not been asked to help pay for the special permit. A spokesperson explained that alcohol regulation is governed by state law, meaning city leaders cannot pass an ordinance or create an exception for the art crawl.

The next art crawl is scheduled for October 3.

Know of similar events facing regulatory challenges? Share your story with me via email at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.