Franklin's beloved farmers market finds new home after outgrowing Factory location

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Farmers Market is opening at a new location Saturday morning after outgrowing its longtime home at The Factory. The popular Saturday tradition has moved to Franklin First United Methodist Church on Aldersgate Way, offering three times the parking space for customers.

The move comes after years of parking challenges at The Factory, where customers often circled multiple times just to find a spot. When The Factory offered a smaller space that would have forced the market to lose half its vendors, organizers spent two years searching for the new location.

"Unfortunately, just kind of in one way outgrowing our space. Parking has always been an issue, and so we're thankful that, after two years of searching, we found a location that's close, just up the road. It will provide 3 times the parking," Kate Muir said.

Muir serves as media manager for the Franklin Farmers Market.

The market opens at 8 a.m. and runs until noon every Saturday at its new home at 120 Aldersgate Way. All the same vendors customers have grown to love over the years made the move to the new location.

What started with just 8 farmers has grown into one of the largest farmers markets in the country. Families bring wagons to load up on fresh produce, local meat, and Saturday morning donuts that have become a Franklin tradition.

The market's motto is "community feeding community," and organizers are already fundraising for a new pavilion that could eventually house up to 200 vendors.

"People follow people, you know, like, they're gonna see the people that know them by name. They're going to be able to still have that same experience, but without the stress of parking," Muir said.

The new location offers room to grow while maintaining the small-town feel that makes Franklin special.

