Gas prices surpass $4 across Williamson County as drivers seek out alternatives

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every time you pay for gas these days, one consequence of the war has been higher prices at the pump. Even with the ceasefire, any relief will take a while to see and feel.

Several counties across Tennessee are starting to see gas prices hit the $4 mark. Pickett County near the Kentucky state line was the first, followed by Lewis, Moore, and Houston counties.

The national average for a gallon of gas just topped $4. In Williamson County, a gallon will cost a bit more, sitting at $4.29 in most spots. I saw prices tick up in places like Franklin and Brentwood on my drive to work.

While prices across Middle Tennessee are by and large lower, Williamson County prices could be a sign of what is to come. Ultimately, many rely on cars to get where they need to go, making this a pain point for those without electric vehicles.

One driver, who works in real estate and spends $125 on a tank of gas about every five days, noted the necessity of driving.

"When you do real estate, you have to get where you got to go," Leann Wood said.

Despite the high costs, the driver offered some positivity.

"It’ll get better," Wood said.

Another driver echoed that patience.

"It can’t stay up there forever, I don’t think," Don Stacy said. "It’ll be back down. I bet by the end of the year, it’ll be back at $2.50."

For those where $4 a gallon is worrisome, the City of Franklin offers another way to get around town.

"An alternate is using the transit system," Max Baker said. "The prices aren’t increased in relation to gas. It’s still going to be a dollar to ride Franklin transit."

A one-way ticket around Franklin costs $1, saving money and frustration at the pump. Riders boarding the Franklin bus need to bring exact change or buy a ticket at the transit center.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

