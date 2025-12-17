Giving machines return to Franklin supporting local charities through button press donations

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Special vending machines have returned to downtown Franklin, but instead of dispensing snacks, they're helping support local charities through the holiday season.

The "Light the World Giving Machines" are now operating at Public Square, allowing people to purchase items for those in need with the simple press of a button. Just like buying a drink or bag of chips, visitors can buy meals, clothing, home goods and other necessities to help people in the community.

The machines support local organizations including One Generation Away.

The giving machines are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Public Square. They will be available until Sunday, December 21.

The giving machines are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Public Square. They will be available until Sunday, December 21.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.