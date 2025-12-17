Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Giving machines return to Franklin supporting local charities through button press donations

Special giving machines in downtown Franklin let people support local charities by purchasing meals, clothing and goods for those in need.
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Special vending machines have returned to downtown Franklin, but instead of dispensing snacks, they're helping support local charities through the holiday season.

The "Light the World Giving Machines" are now operating at Public Square, allowing people to purchase items for those in need with the simple press of a button. Just like buying a drink or bag of chips, visitors can buy meals, clothing, home goods and other necessities to help people in the community.

The machines support local organizations including One Generation Away.

The giving machines are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Public Square. They will be available until Sunday, December 21.

Watch the full story to see how these special machines work and hear directly from charity leaders about their impact on the community. Have questions about local charitable giving opportunities? Contact Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

