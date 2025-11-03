Grow a ‘stache, grow some good: November mustache challenge raises funds for local children’s charities

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local chapter of the nonprofit Mustaches For Kids is recruiting people to participate in their annual mustache-growing fundraiser, combining charity with a month-long facial hair challenge.

Mustaches for Kids Nashville is kicking off their fundraiser by hosting their Clean Shave event at Tailgate Brewing this Tuesday evening, where participants will shave off their facial hair before growing mustaches throughout November to raise money for two local charities.

"When you normally have a big beard and you shave clean, people that know you are going to look at you and give you a double take," said Mike Simmons, president of Mustaches for Kids Nashville. "That's the perfect intro for you to say, 'this is what I'm doing, this is why I'm doing it.'"

Mark Young, a barber with nearly a decade of experience, is partnering with the organization for their Clean Shave event.

He will help participants start fresh before their month-long mustache journey.

"One by one we're just going to start taking all the facial hair off, get a nice clean slate and have them boys grow some cool mustaches," said Mark Young, co-owner of the barber shop and salon Dark Horse Collective in Franklin.

The fundraising concept is simple: after getting a clean shave, participants grow mustaches throughout November while asking friends, family and acquaintances to donate money during the growing process.

Jason Koontz, a multi-year participant, has already begun promoting the cause online.

"I shaved everything down and started making some content to post online and promote the ‘stache growing season," Koontz said.

Koontz has also recruited other participants, including Patrick Kapla, to join the cause.

"It's a really good feeling, especially being involved this year in recruiting one of our charity partners to join," said Kapla.

This year's charity partners are Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Transformation Life Center.

Since its inception in 2021, the Nashville chapter of Mustaches for Kids has donated over $121,000 directly to charities.

The fundraiser offers participants a chance to help Tennessee kids while having fun with the challenge.

"Just sort of laugh at the fact that some of us don't grow very good mustaches, and some of us do," Simmons said.

