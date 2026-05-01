Harlin development approved in Franklin despite neighbor opposition

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin's board of mayors and aldermen approved the 311-acre Harlin development, which will bring more than 200 homes, a hotel and commercial space to an already busy area — but not without significant pushback from residents.

Franklin leaders approved the Harlin development at 1247 Hillview Lane. Dozens of neighbors submitted public comment opposing the project, citing concerns about traffic, noise and the character of their community.

Robby Upleger, who has raised his family in the area for the past 10 years as Shadow Green has grown and changed, was among those who opposed the development.

"This place is a gem. I don't wanna see it ruined."

Upleger said the approval has left his family with lingering questions.

"Will they force people to move like they have other neighborhoods because this happens or because of other factors — and it might, it might," he said.

Traffic is among the top concerns for residents, particularly the impact on Mack Hatcher, Columbia and Coleman Road. Alderman Greg Caesar, one of two votes opposing the project, raised concerns about the roads surrounding the development.

"I worry about approving some of the development plan here when the direct roads feeding the development have been under water for at least 16 years," Caesar said.

Aldermen who voted in favor of the project said it is important the city keep pace with a growing population.

Homeowners on Hillview Lane had previously raised concerns that the development would destroy the scenic, historic tree tunnel in the area. The project has since gone through changes and revisions, and developers say they have moved most of the project away from the lane.

Still, some residents feel their voices were not heard.

"It makes me feel that the city didn't really listen or take care of its people in certain areas, like I would've expected them to," Upleger said. "It was concerning for my family—the traffic, the noise and all the issues could be affecting them."

A statement from the developer, Boyle Investment Group, says:

"We appreciate the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s vote and meaningful input shared by community members throughout this process. Stewarding this land responsibly to enhance the quality of life for neighbors and the community has and will continue to guide our approach. We remain committed to a deliberate and transparent process and will communicate further when appropriate."

If you want to share your thoughts on how this development will impact the Williamson County area, send me an email: Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

