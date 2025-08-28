Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highway 96 at Natchez Trace Bridge closed until further notice on Thursday

TRAVEL NATCHEZ TRACE
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, cars travel along Highway 96 under the Double Arch Bridge, which is part of the Natchez Trace Parkway near Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Tennessee Department of Tourist Development)
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Highway 96 at the Natchez Trace Bridge is currently closed until further notice.

You are asked to seek an alternate route at this time.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, it will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Traffic on the Natchez Trace Bridge is also closed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@news

