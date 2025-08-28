Highway 96 at Natchez Trace Bridge closed until further notice on Thursday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Highway 96 at the Natchez Trace Bridge is currently closed until further notice.
You are asked to seek an alternate route at this time.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, it will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
Traffic on the Natchez Trace Bridge is also closed.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@news
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.
- Lelan Statom