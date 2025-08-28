Highway 96 at Natchez Trace Bridge closed until further notice on Thursday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Highway 96 at the Natchez Trace Bridge is currently closed until further notice.

You are asked to seek an alternate route at this time.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, it will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Traffic on the Natchez Trace Bridge is also closed.

