How about a classic music club during the day? Introducing Middle Tennessee's newest option for early birds

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — While most music venues sit silent on Tuesday afternoons, the Whiskey Room inside King's in Franklin is in full swing with classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The afternoon shows cater to audiences who prefer earlier entertainment that fits their lifestyle. Dennis Elmer, who performs at the venue, said the timing works perfectly for people who want to enjoy live music without staying out late.

"They just want to go to bed a little bit earlier," he said. "They want to get up maybe earlier, they eat a little bit earlier, and maybe take a nap in the afternoon and so you have to adjust to that."

Elmer says he just started these performances and the crowds are growing.

The performances feature dancing, singing along and opportunities for audience members to take the microphone for a little karaoke.

"We want to emphasize the fun here," Elmer said.

For Elmer, this wasn't his full-time career, but he's found joy in this musical encore to his business career.

"I don't regret a career as a businessperson, and I don't regret playing music on the side and we're having a great time now," Elmer said.

"My goal here is to develop friends," he added.

The afternoon shows offer a more relaxed alternative to traditional nighttime entertainment, allowing people to enjoy live music and classic songs in a setting that matches their preferred schedule.

Elmer joked about the perfect timing, saying "So after this, I'll take my pills and I'll take a nap and be ready for the next one."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.