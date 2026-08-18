Multiple semi-trucks involved in serious I-65 crash in Maury Co.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 65 is closed in both directions in Maury County after a serious crash involving multiple commercial vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers are working the crash at mile marker 50 and that multiple commercial motor vehicles are involved. One of the vehicles is on fire.

Spring Hill police announced the closure around 2:30 p.m., saying all northbound and southbound lanes are closed near the Kedron Road overpass.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 53. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 46, the State Route 99 exit.

THP is asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Officials have not released information about injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.