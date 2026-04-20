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I-840 EB near I-65 N ramp temporarily closed following numerous crashes

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WPIX
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WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriffs Office (WCSO) reported that I-840 EB near the I-65 N ramp is temporarily closed after several cars collided.

The closure is near the Peytonsville Road exit.

WCSO said the accident happened about an hour after another crash in the same area involving a semi-truck and trailer that caught fire.

Crews are still working to clear the roadways and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the backup.

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