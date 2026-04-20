I-840 EB near I-65 N ramp temporarily closed following numerous crashes

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriffs Office (WCSO) reported that I-840 EB near the I-65 N ramp is temporarily closed after several cars collided.

The closure is near the Peytonsville Road exit.

WCSO said the accident happened about an hour after another crash in the same area involving a semi-truck and trailer that caught fire.

Update:



Traffic Alert: I-840 Eastbound



A second crash involving several vehicles has been reported on I-840 Eastbound near the I-65 North off ramp, near the same area as the earlier semi-truck and trailer fire.



I-840 Eastbound remains temporarily closed as crews continue… pic.twitter.com/0ZjjwPzcba — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) April 20, 2026

Crews are still working to clear the roadways and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the backup.