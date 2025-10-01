Iconic fashion designer Manuel shares memories at Franklin Theatre event

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Like many greats, he goes by just one name. We got a chance to catch up with someone who created some of the most memorable fashion of the past seventy years.

On Monday night, a coat adorned in flowers stood on display at The Franklin Theatre. From the colors to the intricacies of the design, there are those who could take one look at the piece and know who created it. That person was waiting in the auditorium to see everyone. Fashion designer Manuel Cuevas goes as just Manuel.

"They are unique pieces," Manuel said, motioning to two jackets on a stage behind him. "They are for sale in case you're interested."

"You told me the suit you're wearing right now is for sale!" I told him.

"Well, it was at one time, but I bought it already!" he laughed.

"What I do is a one of a kind thing," Manuel continued. "I dedicate my whole attention to every piece that I do and every new client that I get. That's what I love about the whole thing is every suit is different. It's unique. It's the only piece that I do."

All of Manuel's work is the creation of a man who grew up in a small town in Mexico, moved to Los Angeles in the 1950s, and began shaping pop culture.

If you don't know who Manuel has worked with, I can't begin to tell you the whole list. The names include Elvis, The Jackson Five, Bob Dylan, Prince, Little Jimmy Dickens, Loretta Lynn, and George Jones.

"Porter Wagoner, David Bowie!" Manuel continued. "So many of them!"

I asked Manuel if any artists were his favorite to work with.

"If you mention one, better mention all of them," he answered. "It's just so many people."

That's fair, but I'll mention this one. Manuel is who put Johnny Cash in the all-black outfits, making him 'the man in black.'

What's interesting is Manuel said he does not keep pictures of his past work and has only seen maybe two of the many western movies where he designed the clothes.

"It's unique, and that's it, and then I forget about it," Manuel said. "I don't want to see it. I don't want to see it in a photograph. I wouldn't know how to repeat something."

Monday night, The Franklin Theatre was hosting An Evening with Manuel Cuevas. People headed in to hear Manuel's memories and get a screening of the recent film Manuel: A Documentary. That film was about a decade in the making.

At 92, Manuel said he's grateful for this amazing life constantly creating, constantly moving on to the next thing.

"I never read any writings about me," he said. "I had to use all my time to do the next thing. I just love what I do."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.