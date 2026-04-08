Swatting call prompts shelter in place at Independence High

Update 5 p.m.

In a message to families, the school’s principal provided an update on the situation, saying the threat was determined to be a swatting call:

Independence High Families,



I am writing with additional information about today's shelter in place.



The investigation by law enforcement has determined that the threatening phone call was actually a case of "swatting" which is a type of prank call likely made from out of state for the purpose of causing fear and provoking a law enforcement response. It's our understanding that there were similar prank calls made in the area today.



Homeland Security is involved, and in partnership with local law enforcement, has determined there is no valid threat to our school.



I would like to thank you all for your patience today, and as always, we appreciate the quick response and support of our local law enforcement officers.



Lastly, all activities - outside of the middle school track meet that was scheduled for this evening - will resume as scheduled.



Thank you,

Dr. Niki Patton

Principal



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Parents were notified Wednesday by Independence High School that there a shelter in place alert was in effect. Below are two messages sent out by the school on Wednesday afternoon:

First Text Sent at 2:16 p.m.

"IHS Families - We are under a shelter in place due to a threatening phone call against a student. Extra law enforcement officers are on campus and not allowing anyone to enter or exit at this time. We will update you with additional info as soon as it is available."

Second Text Sent at 2:37 p.m.

"UPDATE - Law enforcement is now allowing buses and cars onto campus to pick up students for dismissal. All cars will be screened by officers as they arrive. School will dismiss on time although students may see a delay in leaving due to traffic. Thank you for your patience."