Kacey Musgraves to greet fans at Franklin Walmart Tuesday, May 19

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kacey Musgraves is set to greet fans Tuesday evening at a Walmart in Franklin to celebrate the launch of her exclusive Kacey Lee fashion collection.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Walmart Supercenter at 3600 Mallory Lane.

According to event organizers, customers and fans will be able to shop the 100-piece capsule collection and receive signed copies of Musgraves’ new album, “Middle of Nowhere.”

The collection, designed in collaboration with the eight-time Grammy Award winner, includes men’s and women’s denim, sleepwear, swimwear, accessories and pet items. Organizers said the collection incorporates lyrics and visual elements inspired by Musgraves’ music, along with references to her Texas roots and Americana style.

Items in the collection will also be available online through Walmart beginning Tuesday, with prices starting at $8.

Organizers said the line for the event begins at 3 p.m. The first 300 customers with a same-day purchase receipt for the Kacey Lee collection and “Middle of Nowhere” album will be eligible for signed copies. The first 50 Walmart+ members will receive priority access.