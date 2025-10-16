Local non-profit gives away free custom wigs to cancer patients

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Saturday, a local non-profit is hosting its 5th Annual Select Your Crown Free Wig Unit Giveaway, providing custom wigs to children and adults who have cancer and other illnesses that cause hair loss.

The event aims to give recipients confidence and help them feel more like themselves during their health journeys. Select Your Crown tailors each wig to the person receiving it, ensuring a completely customized fit and style.

Markeisha Wardell with Select Your Crown spoke about the impact they hope the event will have on the community and those facing hair loss due to medical conditions.

The organization focuses on making a difference in the lives of people dealing with the emotional and physical challenges that come with hair loss from cancer treatments and other medical conditions.

The 5th Annual Select Your Crown Free Wig Unit Giveaway will take place Saturday, October 18, at the Factory in Franklin at Liberty Hall. The event starts at 12 p.m. with doors opening at 11 a.m.

Those interested in supporting Select Your Crown's work can purchase tickets here or learn more about the organization at selectyourcrown.org.

Want to learn more about how Select Your Crown is making a difference in the lives of cancer patients? Watch the full interview to hear directly from Markeisha Wardell about the impact these custom wigs have on recipients. Have a story about community support or local non-profits? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

