Mah Jongg sees surge in popularity as players say game sharpens the mind and builds community

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mah Jongg, a tile-based game with roots dating back to the mid-1800s, is seeing a surge in popularity as more people discover its social and cognitive benefits.

The game, similar to Rummy, challenges players to build a winning hand from a set of tiles. For decades, it was a staple of weekly gatherings — the kind where a group of friends would rotate between each other's homes for a few hours of play.

Now, a new generation of players is picking it up, drawn in by the promise of mental stimulation, face-to-face connection, and a break from screens.

At the Brentwood Library, that tradition is alive and well. Debbie Guinsburg has been playing Mah jJngg for 65 years and has seen the game go through cycles of renewed interest.

"When the movie 'The Joy Luck Club' came out, the women were sitting around a table playing a game and everybody wanted to know what that game was," Guinsburg said.

"The purpose of the game is to create a winning hand from one of these hands," said Fatema Chaklasi, while holding up the Mah Jongg League card.

"They need to stick with it," said Sandy James, who recently started playing. "Don't be intimidated. It's very frightening and overwhelming at the beginning, but you just gatta keep playing."

James started just a few months ago, motivated by something deeply personal.

"Stimulating the brain was never a thought until I saw what happened to my mom," James said.

"I got into it for a particular reason," she added. "My mom passed away with conditions related to Alzheimer's."

"I do a lot of physical stuff, not so much brain," she said. "So I decided I should get into this."

For James and players like her, Mah Jongg offers something that goes beyond the game itself — a reason to show up, engage, and keep the mind working.

The Brentwood Library has open play every Monday from 12:30 pm-3:30 pm. There are free beginner classes coming up. There are classes April 29th and 30th. Registration opens March 5th on the library's programs calendar.

