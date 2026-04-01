Newly released police records and video shed light on actor Alan Ritchson's viral Brentwood fight

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Newly released police records and video footage are shedding new light on a viral March 22 altercation between actor Alan Ritchson and a neighbor in Brentwood.

I received the case file from the Brentwood Police Department today, which includes new video recorded directly from Ritchson's phone during the incident.

The footage shows Ritchson, known for his role in the action series "Reacher," riding his motorcycle through the neighborhood with his children. The video captures the moments leading up to the fight, showing neighbor Ronnie Taylor stepping in front of the bike.

The maneuver caused Ritchson to brake hard and flip head-first over the motorcycle.

"[Expletive] kidding me, dude?" Ritchson said.

"Stand in front of my bike again, dude... you threatened my [expletive] safety," Ritchson said.

The video shows words being exchanged before fists were thrown. At one point, Ritchson tried to leave, but Taylor blocked his way again. Both men were hurt during the interaction, which lasted about two and a half minutes before Ritchson rode away.

"Stay down," Ritchson said.

The newly released case file also includes police body camera footage. When Brentwood police arrived, they took pictures of both men's bumps and bruises, listing both as victim and suspect on the report.

"You know who that is, right? Why is that address familiar? 'Reacher,'" an officer said.

On the body camera footage, Taylor told officers he was outside cleaning his motorcycle and wanted to stop Ritchson because he believed the actor was speeding.

"I wasn't going to fight him, he's a big [expletive] dude. He's like, 'Did you have a drink?'... Yeah, I had a drink while watching the soccer today," Taylor said.

Officers then went to Ritchson's home, where he told them Taylor was the aggressor.

"The only person endangering anybody here was this dude. The only aggressor was this dude," Ritchson said.

The records confirm the district attorney previously concluded Ritchson acted in self-defense. Prosecutors noted Ritchson could have pressed criminal charges against Taylor for causing the motorcycle crash, but he chose not to.

Brentwood police say the case is now closed. Ritchson's attorneys declined to comment.

I spoke to Taylor over the phone.

"There's nothing else to include," Taylor said.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

